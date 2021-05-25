Police investigate after vehicle rams into bus with students on board

RUSSELL Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a vehicle rammed into the back of a bus that had students on board.
Shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers were called to the crash in Russell County that happened on Route 58 at Hawkins Mill Road.
A Russell County Public Schools was stopped to pick up students when a 2003 Honda sedan did not stop in time and crashed into the back of the bus.
Police said the bus had its flashing lights on at the time. There were 17 students and a driver on the bus. There was only one minor injury reported.
The driver of the Honda was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Troopers continue to investigate and charges are pending.
