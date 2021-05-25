The muggies return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the rest of the day. A stalled front to our west will move north of the area as a warm front. We can expect higher humidity and hot temperatures to return Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms will be possible later Wednesday. Meanwhile a second front will bring additional rain Friday into Saturday. The good news, conditions will improve for the second half of the holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, storm west, High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Hot & humid, late showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50
Sunday: Clearing skies, stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
