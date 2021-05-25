The muggies return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the rest of the day. A stalled front to our west will move north of the area as a warm front. We can expect higher humidity and hot temperatures to return Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms will be possible later Wednesday. Meanwhile a second front will bring additional rain Friday into Saturday. The good news, conditions will improve for the second half of the holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !