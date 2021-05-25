Mostly cloudy and seasonal

Temperature roller coaster

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | May 25, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 7:50 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary is to our west resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonal, but look for the return of the muggies. As the front moves north as a warm front , temperatures and humidity will rise Wednesday. A few storms will be possible later Wednesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking another cold front to our west. More rain showers will be possible Friday and Saturday. Conditions begin to improve Sunday. Right now Memorial Day looks great. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty storm west, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patch fog, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, a few storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.