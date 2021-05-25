Mostly cloudy and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary is to our west resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonal, but look for the return of the muggies. As the front moves north as a warm front , temperatures and humidity will rise Wednesday. A few storms will be possible later Wednesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking another cold front to our west. More rain showers will be possible Friday and Saturday. Conditions begin to improve Sunday. Right now Memorial Day looks great. Have a great and safe day !