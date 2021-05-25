Mostly cloudy and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled frontal boundary is to our west resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonal, but look for the return of the muggies. As the front moves north as a warm front , temperatures and humidity will rise Wednesday. A few storms will be possible later Wednesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking another cold front to our west. More rain showers will be possible Friday and Saturday. Conditions begin to improve Sunday. Right now Memorial Day looks great. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty storm west, High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patch fog, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, a few storms, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50
Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
