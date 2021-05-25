Jefferson School Foundation executive director settles defamation lawsuit

On April 12, 2019, at a meeting of the Resident Partners and leadership of the Jefferson School Foundation, I criticized Ms. Friedman’s work at the Alzheimer’s Association based on unsubstantiated information. I apologize for my comments and retract them. I subsequently affirmed those comments on April 26, 2019, for which I also apologize. To the best of my knowledge, Ms. Friedman left the Alzheimer’s Association on good terms and her integrity was never questioned. I regret the damage my statements caused her, her reputation, her family, and the organizations she represents. I hope the resolution of this matter will help the Jefferson School, its Foundation, and all the Resident Partners to move forward on better terms in fulfillment of their missions.”