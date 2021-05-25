Jefferson School Foundation executive director settles defamation lawsuit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sue Friedman, the executive director of the Jefferson School Foundation, and a tenant in the school have settled a defamation lawsuit filed in Albemarle County Circuit Court.
Friedman filed the civil suit in May 2019 against Elliott Brown and Common Ground Healing Arts. At issue were statements made during a meeting between foundation leadership and all the Jefferson School tenants.
Friedman’s attorney, Evan Mayo, says Brown and Common Ground settled the lawsuit for $135,000 on Friday, May 21. Mayo also says Brown formally retracted those statements and issued the following statement on Tuesday, May 25:
“On behalf of Common Ground and for myself, I want to correct the record regarding Mrs. Friedman’s reputation:
On April 12, 2019, at a meeting of the Resident Partners and leadership of the Jefferson School Foundation, I criticized Ms. Friedman’s work at the Alzheimer’s Association based on unsubstantiated information. I apologize for my comments and retract them. I subsequently affirmed those comments on April 26, 2019, for which I also apologize. To the best of my knowledge, Ms. Friedman left the Alzheimer’s Association on good terms and her integrity was never questioned. I regret the damage my statements caused her, her reputation, her family, and the organizations she represents. I hope the resolution of this matter will help the Jefferson School, its Foundation, and all the Resident Partners to move forward on better terms in fulfillment of their missions.”
Friedman did comment on the suit, except to join Brown in hoping that all of those impacted can “move forward in fulfillment of their missions”.
Court records show the defamation case had been scheduled for a three-day jury trial in Albemarle County Circuit Court beginning May 26.
