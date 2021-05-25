Hot Wednesday. Some Scattered PM Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Some scattered storms during the afternoon. A few could turn strong to severe. Temperatures will start to back down for the late week and by the start of the Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, showers and storms expected, as another cold front slides off to our south into Saturday. More widespread is expected Friday evening into Saturday and cooler as well. Currently, the second half of the Memorial day weekend is trending drier and pleasant.
Tonight: Variable clouds, mild, patchy fog. Lows mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, Some PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot. Stray t-shower. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, few storms developing. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.
Saturday: Cloudy, cooler, periods of rain. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday - Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 80s.
