Hot Wednesday. Some Scattered PM Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Some scattered storms during the afternoon. A few could turn strong to severe. Temperatures will start to back down for the late week and by the start of the Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, showers and storms expected, as another cold front slides off to our south into Saturday. More widespread is expected Friday evening into Saturday and cooler as well. Currently, the second half of the Memorial day weekend is trending drier and pleasant.