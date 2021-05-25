Gov. Northam announces manufacturer to establish operation in Fluvanna Co.

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A California-based manufacturer is investing millions of dollars into Fluvanna County, according to Governor Ralph Northam.
The governor’s office announced Tuesday, May 25, that Stewart Tool Company Inc. will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Fluvanna Co. The company plans to renovate the former Kloeckner Metals facility on Edgecomb Road, and create 22 new jobs.
“We are excited that Stewart Tool Company has selected Fluvanna County for its new East Coast operation, returning a shuttered facility to productive use and creating 22 well-paid jobs,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in Tuesday’s announcement.
“We are so glad to have Stewart Tool join our community, and we look forward to a long working relationship at its new East Coast facility,” Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors Chairman John Sheridan said. “A special thank you to the Fluvanna Economic Development Office and our state and regional partners for securing this project for Fluvanna County.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.