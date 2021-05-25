Fire hydrants in Albemarle County receiving face lift

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Painting began Tuesday, May 25, on the fire hydrants at the Center at Belvedere.
Designs were submitted by the community, and artists from the Charlottesville area will be adapting the designs on the fire hydrants.
Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative Executive Director Alan Goffinski says they hope the art will uplift the community.
“We really believe in the power of arts and culture to transform people’s lives and improve the quality of life for people in communities,” he said.
There will also be painting on the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department starting on May 27.
