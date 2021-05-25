Charlottesville still needs to hire more lifeguards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More lifeguards are needed to work at Charlottesville pools this summer.
Right now, there are enough lifeguards to staff Washington Park and Crow Indoor Pool, but 45 to 50 more are needed to get the Onesty Family Aquatic Center up and running for the season.
“Right now, we’re solid with Crow and Washington Park, and Smith will be coming in August. So the staffing at Crow will go to Smith, that will also require additional staffing because Smith is a larger pool and more amenities require more staff,” Aquatics Facilities Manager Phillip Seay said.
Seay says if you’re interested in becoming a lifeguard, you should be someone who’s motivated and outgoing.
“There could be a day where it’s very busy. You’ll be interacting with the public,” Seay said. “You’re going to be out in the sun, it’s going to be hot, but folks enjoy that.”
If you’re certified to lifeguard, you can apply on the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation website.
“If you’re not certified, but a pretty good swimmer, we have a pre-certification that you go through and then if you can get through the pre-certification, then we can move you into lifeguarding classes,” Seay said.
If you’re interested in signing up to become a lifeguard at any of the Charlottesville pools you can visit Charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or call the aquatics division at 434-989-2092.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.