Charlottesville City Council to move forward with discussions for alternatives to downtown parking garage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council discussed a new parking garage project on Tuesday that could cost millions and add more than 200 spots.
Council has a number of options. It could continue with the 300-spot lot at the corner of 9th and Market Streets, but it could choose to build a smaller and less expensive facility, or a surface lot that would yield nearly 40 spaces.
People called into the work session with opinions - some in favor and some opposed to the possible structure.
“Do we want our children or grandchildren to have a downtown Charlottesville that is dominated by looming parking structures at a time when we know that we’re transitioning away from car-centric development?” Jamelle Bouie asked during public comment.
Chris Eure, who works downtown, said: “Frankly hearing the conversation that the parking garage isn’t going to be built, it’s almost like a kick in the stomach after working so hard to remain open during the crisis.”
If the city doesn’t build the lot, it would need to provide Albemarle County with either spots in the Market Street Garage, or give control of the lot to the county.
Our news partners at the Daily Progress report that the council “decided that it will vote on a resolution during its June 7 meeting” and that council members “agreed that they would like to explore alternate options before moving forward with constructing a parking garage.”
