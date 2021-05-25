Charlottesville activist speaks out a year after the killing of George Floyd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - May 25, 2021 marks a full year since George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis.
There have been many Black Lives Matter protests across the country throughout the past year, as well people calling for police reform.
Here in Charlottesville, many activists have come together to push for change with the goal of a more equitable society. Activist Don Gathers says the city needs to come together with answers.
“People coming to the table that really care about the community and have some real solutions,” Gathers said. “We all know what the problems are, but we’ve got to have people at the table that have some solutions.”
Gathers says its important to keep fighting for equity in our community.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.