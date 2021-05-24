Spanberger launches Congressional App Challenge

HENRICO, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia 7th district representative Abigail Spanberger Monday invited middle and high school students to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge.
It’s an opportunity for STEM students living to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.
The winner’s work will be displayed in the US Capitol later this year and shared on the US House of Representatives’ website.
Pre-registration is now open for students living in the 7th district, which includes Louisa, Orange and Culpeper counties.
You can find sign up information at 2021 Congressional App Challenge Pre-Registration (google.com) and find more information at App Challenge | United States Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (house.gov).
