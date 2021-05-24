Some Scattered Showers & Storm Chances This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Swings in temperatures and some opportunities for scattered showers and storms this week. We certainly need the rain. A backdoor cold front pushed into the state Monday and brought scattered showers and isolated storm, along with cooler temperatures. This front will stall to our southwest tonight and dissapate. After showers early tonight, remaimning cloudy with areas of fog. A cloudy and foggy start Tuesday, then some sun developing, turning warm with highs in the low 80s. A stray shower or storm, mainly west of Blue Ridge. Hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Some scattered storms during the afternoon. A few could turn storng to severe. Temperatures will start to back down for the late week and by the start of the Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, showers and storms expected, as another cold fornt slides off to our south, but may stall on Saturday, to bring more scattered showers and storms. Currenly, the second half of the Memorial day weekend is trending drier.
Tonight: Early showers, isolated storm, cloudy, areas of fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Tuesday; Variable clouds, warm, isolated t-showers - mainly west of Blue Ridge. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, Some PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot. Highs around 90. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, few storms developing. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers/storm. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 60s.
Monday - Memorial Day: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.