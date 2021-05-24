Six people displaced by fire in Covesville

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On Monday, May 24th, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm, career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue, departments from Nelson County, and Winter Green Fire Department responded to a fire reported in a residential structure on Covesville Store Road in Covesville. Units responded within 7 minutes. The fire is under control at this time. Six individuals will be displaced from two separate families, and The Red Cross is also responding to the incident. The structure is a total loss.