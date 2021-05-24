Six people displaced by fire in Covesville

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - The Red Cross is helping two families forced out a home due to a destructive fire Monday afternoon.
Fire rescue crews were called around 4:00 p.m. to a residential fire along Covesville Store Road. They arrived in approximately seven minutes and worked to get the fire under control.
The building is considered a total loss. Even though six people are displaced, no one is hurt.
The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.
On Monday, May 24th, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm, career and volunteer units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue, departments from Nelson County, and Winter Green Fire Department responded to a fire reported in a residential structure on Covesville Store Road in Covesville.
