Showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Finally needed rain is expected later today into tonight. A stalled frontal boundary will be the focus of additional showers and scattered storms. Some could produce gusty wind. As conditions begin to dry, we’ll see temperatures warming Tuesday into the mid-week. Another round of rain is expected for our late week. The second half of the holiday weekend should be dry. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: around 60
Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 89s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 90...Low: low 60s
Friday: Scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.