Showers and storms

By David Rogers | May 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Finally needed rain is expected later today into tonight. A stalled frontal boundary will be the focus of additional showers and scattered storms. Some could produce gusty wind. As conditions begin to dry, we’ll see temperatures warming Tuesday into the mid-week. Another round of rain is expected for our late week. The second half of the holiday weekend should be dry. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: around 60

Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 89s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 90...Low: low 60s

Friday: Scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

