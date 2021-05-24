Pro Re Nata reducing plastic waste with new reusable cups

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - A brewery in central Virginia is trying to help the environment by ditching plastic cups.
Pro Re Nata in Crozet is now filling drink orders in reusable, stainless steel pints. There will also be a series of eight signature pint cups for purchase.
“We brought these in because we were going through thousands of plastic cups every weekend, and the amount of plastic cups were were generating was disheartening,” Owner and General Manager Gena Greer said.
If you purchase a reusable cup, you can use it any time you come to the brewery. If you do, you’ll get 25 cents off all refills. Greer says the cups can also keep your beverage stay cooler, longer.
