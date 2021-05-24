New mural going up in Crozet

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - A mural will be completed on the side of English Meadows Senior Living and Assisted Care by Memorial Day.
Two recent Virginia Western Community College art students wanted to begin this project for years.
“Everyday on my ride home from school, whether it was on the bus when I was younger just driving home or when I was in my later high school years, I always saw this face of the building. It’s very prominent as you come right through the heart of Crozet. I was like ‘man, there could be such a cool mural there,’” said artist, Charlie Crottau.
English Meadows Senior Living and Assisted Care sponsored Charlie’s idea. They paid for the paint, lift, brushes and other needed materials.
“I had a similar experience where I always felt like this building was staring me down. It’s such a prominent building in Crozet. It’s really serendipitous to get to work on this,” Emmy Thatcher, another artist on the project said.
Many residents are excited about the project.
