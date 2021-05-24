Job Fair hosted at the Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As businesses in Charlottesville are reopening there is a need for more workers.
On Monday, May 24, The Shops at Stonefield hosted a job fair with Noodles & Co., Vineyard Vines, Sephora, Altar’d State and other companies.
“We are looking for some really great, fun, energetic, customer service friendly brand reps which is our part-time associate position,” said Altar’d State store leader Chris Rutledge.
Many who visited the fair were able to land a job on the spot.
“We have a little something for anyone who is looking for employment right now,” The Shops at Stonefield General Manager Samantha Strong said.
Contact Samantha Strong to be connected with hiring employers.
