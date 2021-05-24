Jefferson Swim League examining COVID-19 guidelines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parents and families of swimmers are sending around a petition to the board of the Jefferson Swim League (JSL) stating some of the current COVID-19 guidelines the league intends to follow will be outdated by the time the season starts in the middle of June.
In order to have season at all, many new guidelines have been put in place by the JSL. Some include spreading out meets over two weeks to limit the amount of participants, rules capping attendance, as well as social distancing requirements.
President of the board, Christina Meyer says the board hears the community’s requests, and is working to evaluate the best option going forward.
“We really think that a lot of what we’ve recommended is the best path forward,” Meyer said. “That being said, we know that May 28 restrictions are definitely opening, so the executive committee did propose some changes and that will be voted on in the upcoming meeting on June 6th.”
She says some of those proposed changes include mask requirements and capacity limits at pools.
While the petition is still circling, some coaches and parents say they’re just happy to have a season at all.
