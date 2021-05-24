Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect mostly cloudy conditions to start our day. Currently, a few showers have developed ahead of a back or cold front. The system will move from the east to west. Although a few stray showers will be possible early, rain and storms will become more numerous later in the day. Conditions will begin to improve Tuesday. We’ll be back into the 90s by Wednesday. Look for much cooler conditions for the late week, and showers to start the holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: around 60
Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
