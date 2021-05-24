Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect mostly cloudy conditions to start our day. Currently, a few showers have developed ahead of a back or cold front. The system will move from the east to west. Although a few stray showers will be possible early, rain and storms will become more numerous later in the day. Conditions will begin to improve Tuesday. We’ll be back into the 90s by Wednesday. Look for much cooler conditions for the late week, and showers to start the holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !