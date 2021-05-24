Grab the umbrella

Showers & storms

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | May 24, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 7:44 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Expect mostly cloudy conditions to start our day. Currently, a few showers have developed ahead of a back or cold front. The system will move from the east to west. Although a few stray showers will be possible early, rain and storms will become more numerous later in the day. Conditions will begin to improve Tuesday. We’ll be back into the 90s by Wednesday. Look for much cooler conditions for the late week, and showers to start the holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: around 60

Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

