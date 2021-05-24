Charlottesville nonprofit helping folks find jobs in restaurant industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is trying to feed people in need while simultaneously helping them find jobs in the restaurant industry.
L.E.G.A.C.I. Eats is teaming up with Come As You Are Cville and Portico Church to host job placement workshops at The Haven.
“Last year, the restaurant industry lost a ton of people because of COVID. In addition to fighting food scarcity, we’re going to be using our time at The Haven and at Portico Church to facilitate on the job trainings,” L.E.G.A.C.I. Eats cofounder Steve Easton said.
Homemade meals will be provided during these educational training sessions on Friday afternoons. The sessions will focus on interview skills, cooking basics, and restaurant terminology.
“We hope people will be more confident in applying for those jobs,” L.E.G.A.C.I. Eats cofounder Jocelynn Helmbrecht said. “Once they do get a job, we’re hoping to see success for them.”
The goal is to help get people back into the workforce.
“Not only are we talking about cooking techniques, we’re talking about the realities truly of the restaurant industry. We’re also using every resource that we possibly can to facilitate communication and dialogue between business owners and the people that work for them to improve and make more applicable workplaces, so that when these people are placed into the job, they want to stay,” Easton said.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.