UVA baseball carries positive momentum into ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team will begin postseason play this week, as the Cavaliers compete in the ACC Tournament.
UVA is the 8-seed, and they will take on Notre Dame and Virginia Tech in Pool Play.
The Wahoos will open things up against the rival Hokies on Tuesday at 3 PM in Charlotte.
Virginia will then take on the top-seed Fighting Irish on Friday at 11 AM.
The four teams with the best records from their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
The winners will play on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.
UVA will be looking to win the tournament title for the fourth time in program history, and the first time since 2011.
The ‘Hoos enter the postseason on a hot streak, winning 14 of their last 20 games against conference foes.
Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “We’ve kind of had our backs against the wall, per se, for the last six weeks, really, and we had to step up, and improve, and be ready to go every weekend, and every game. I think you can gain something from that. A positive momentum, that you can carry into tournament time.”
