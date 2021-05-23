Tracking Shower, Downpour and Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was another 90 degree day on Sunday over central Virginia. The atmosphere is becoming more humid. It will be a mild overnight.
Tracking the progress of a cold front arriving on Monday. This will increase our clouds, lower the temperature and spark some showers, downpour and perhaps a gusty thunder in the afternoon and evening.
Mainly rain-free Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with hotter temperatures. Can’t completely rule out an isolated shower/thunder. Mainly west over the higher elevations.
Unsettled weather is looking more likely Friday and at times through the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Temperatures will be lower.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, mild with a light breeze. Lows in the 60s by dawn.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing. Mostly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s from I-64 and north. To 80 degrees south.
Monday night: Showers and storm exit to the southeast. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.
Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Hot, hazy and humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/thunder risk. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower/storm chance. Highs lower 80s. Lows 50s.
Saturday and Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered shower and thunder risk. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s. Keep checking back for updates.
