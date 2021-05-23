Shellenberger scores six; Cavaliers crush Hoyas 14-3 in NCAA Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Connor Shellenberger scored a career-high six goals, and the Virginia men’s lacrosse team crushed Georgetown 14-3 on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals in Hempstead, NY.
The Hoyas entered the game with the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation, allowing less than eight goals per game, but Shellenberger scored five goals in the 1st half, and UVA led 10-1 at the break.
Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “Connor was fantastic today. We know he can be this aggressive, and go to the goal, but it’s sort of in Connor’s nature not to be this aggressive. Georgetown’s defense was challenging us, and Connor Shellenberger is one of our best weapons to make a team pay for not sliding.”
Shellenberger says, “It really does depend on the matchup. Some games, teams aren’t sliding, so we got to go to the rack. Sometimes teams are sliding a lot, so you’re more of a feeder. It’s definitely something I’ve been trying to focus on. More aggressive, but not reckless.”
Virginia will play top-seed North Carolina in the Final Four on Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut.
