JMU Softball beats Liberty 8-5; Advances to NCAA Super Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison softball team has advanced to an NCAA Tournament Super Regional for the third time in program history, and for the second tournament in a row.
The Dukes claimed their spot with an 8-5 win against Liberty in the Knoxville Regional final on Sunday.
JMU fell behind 3-1, but took the lead with five runs in the 5th inning, and held on for the win.
Odicci Alexander pitched 5.1 innings for the Dukes, allowing four runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
The senior started the game on the mound, and was replaced by Alissa Humphrey in the 4th inning, before coming back in to close out the win.
James Madison (37-1) will play at 8-seed Missouri in Super Regionals next week.
“I think it’s a great path for us, and I think we can get it done,” says JMU head coach Loren LaPorte. “I know we can get it done. There’s no question. I know we can get it done, and I know we can get to Oklahoma City, if we play like we know how to play.”
The Dukes have won 27 games in a row.
The best-of-three series against the Tigers is scheduled to begin on Thursday in Columbia.
