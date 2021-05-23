Humid with Scattered Storms Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming a little more humid today with highs back to summer-like levels. There could also be an isolated pop-up shower later in the afternoon and evening. Most places look to remain rain-free.
Our next best shower and thunderstorm chance arrives on Monday. It won’t be a widespread soaking rainfall. With the extra clouds and scattered rain, temperatures will be more seasonable.
Drying out on Tuesday and Wednesday with hotter conditions again.
Some weather disturbances look to arrive later in the week with more scattered rain opportunities. This may last into Memorial Day. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and a little more humid. A stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, mild and humid. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Increasing clouds, mild and muggy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs 75 to 80 degrees.
Monday night: Evening shower and thunderstorm around. Mostly cloudy. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Friday and Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows 55 to 60.
