Virginia baseball falls 8-6 at Boston College in regular season finale
Virginia sophomore Nate Savino (Source: John Quackenbos)
By Mike Shiers | May 22, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 11:38 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boston College baseball team thwarted UVA’s bid for back-to-back sweeps, as the Eagles defeated the Cavaliers 8-6 in Game Three on Saturday in Brighton, MA.

The defeated marked the end of the regular season for the ‘Hoos, but not the end of the season.

After starting the year 4-12 in conference play, Virginia (27-22, 18-18 ACC) has turned its season around, and the Cavaliers will be the 8-seed in the ACC Tournament next week.

UVA is in Pool A, along with top-seed Notre Dame, and 12-seed Virginia Tech.

The complete schedule will be announced on Sunday.

Nic Kent went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, and three RBI against the Eagles in Game Three.

The STAB alum batted 6-for-13 (.462) in the series, with two home runs, two doubles, and nine RBI.

Max Cotier went 4-for-5 at the plate in Game Three, and tied the program record with three doubles.

