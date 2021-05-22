Virginia baseball falls 8-6 at Boston College in regular season finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boston College baseball team thwarted UVA’s bid for back-to-back sweeps, as the Eagles defeated the Cavaliers 8-6 in Game Three on Saturday in Brighton, MA.
The defeated marked the end of the regular season for the ‘Hoos, but not the end of the season.
After starting the year 4-12 in conference play, Virginia (27-22, 18-18 ACC) has turned its season around, and the Cavaliers will be the 8-seed in the ACC Tournament next week.
UVA is in Pool A, along with top-seed Notre Dame, and 12-seed Virginia Tech.
The complete schedule will be announced on Sunday.
Nic Kent went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, and three RBI against the Eagles in Game Three.
The STAB alum batted 6-for-13 (.462) in the series, with two home runs, two doubles, and nine RBI.
Max Cotier went 4-for-5 at the plate in Game Three, and tied the program record with three doubles.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.