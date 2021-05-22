Terry McAuliffe visits Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democratic candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe took some time to make a few stops around Charlottesville Saturday with a roundtable discussion at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church followed by a tour at Champion Brewery.
“We had about 15 African American ministers,” McAuliffe said. “We spent a lot of time talking about criminal justice reform.”
McAuliffe says giving people second chances in life is vital. While with the ministers, he said, the discussion led to how COVID-19 has impacted churches.
“They’re feeding people today,” he said. “They’re dealing with all the effects that have come out of COVID, and they really have been on the frontline and now they’re in COVID ministries to make sure that people are getting the vaccination so they really have picked up and been the leaders in our communities.”
“It’s the second time I’ve had to ask a request for a roundtable discussion, he did before when we had the white supremacists here, which says that he’s interested in this community, all across the commonwealth,” Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church’s Alvin Edwards said.
Following the roundtable discussion, McAuliffe toured Champion Brewery to learn about the impacts COVID-19 on small businesses.
“How bad has COVID been for you?” McAuliffe asked Champion’s owners.
McAuliffe says he’s no stranger to the craft brewing industry. “First governor to put a kegerator in the mansion,” he added. If elected again, he says it’s time for the state to recover from the pandemic.
“How do we come out of COVID? How do we recover? 41% of small businesses you’ve seen black and brown businesses wiped out,” McAuliffe asked.
He says, he’s done it before and he’s ready to do it again.
“I did this last time if you remember through the great recession and sequestration, created a record 200,000 jobs,” McAuliffe said. “I did it before, we’re going to have to do it again.”
The democratic primary is set for June 8.
