Summer-Like Weekend Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more summer-like weather pattern has set in across the Mid-Atlantic region for the weekend ahead. A dry atmosphere allowed for a comfortable overnight and early morning. Hazy sun on Saturday with highs reaching 90 degrees in Charlottesville for the first time since last September!
A little more humid on Sunday. Much of the region looks to stay dry this weekend.
Tracking a cold front on Monday. This will be our next best chance for a scattered shower and thunderstorm to form. Most forecast models show less than a quarter inch of rainfall Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. We need the rain as we’re more than two inches below average for May.
Drier and warmer on Tuesday. Hotter for next Wednesday. Perhaps more scattered shower and storm chances at the end of next week.
Saturday: Hazy sun as some high clouds arrives. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and milder. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. A little more humid. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm developing in the afternoon and night. Highs upper 70s. Lows near 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated shower/storm risk. Highs near 90. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Scattered shower/storm chance. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
