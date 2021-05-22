JMU Softball beats Tennessee 3-1; Advances to Regional Final

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison softball team defeated Tennessee 3-1 in their Winner’s Bracket game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, and the Dukes advanced to the Knoxville Regional final.
JMU will face Liberty in the title match, as the Flame knocked off Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee in the Losers Bracket on Saturday.
The Dukes will have two chances to advance in the double-elimination final, if necessary, as they are undefeated in the tournament thus far.
Odicci Alexander put together another stellar performance on the mound, as one day after tossing a program-record 19 strikeouts in ten innings, the senior limited the Vols to just one run and six hits.
Kate Gordon blasted a three-run home run in the 2nd inning to provide all the offense the Dukes needed.
The home run was the 18th of the season for Gordon.
James Madison (36-1) has won 26 games in a row.
The Dukes and Flames are scheduled to face off on Sunday at noon in Knoxville.
First pitch is scheduled for noon.
