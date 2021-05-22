Covenant girls soccer finishes as state runner-up; Derrick Jones Jr. wins high jump state title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Covenant girls soccer team finished their season as the VISAA Division II state runner-up, as the Eagles lost 4-1 against Highland in the championship game on Saturday in Glen Allen.
Isabella Conklin scored the lone goal of the match for the Eagles, who were playing in the finals for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2008 & 2009.
Blue Ridge senior Derrick Jones Jr. won the VISAA high jump state championship with a jump of 6-feet, 4-inches on Sunday.
Jones has won three state championships with the Barons.
