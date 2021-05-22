Becoming Humid with Scattered Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday was the hottest day for Charlottesville in eight months! High temperatures reached 90 degrees for the first time this year over much of central Virginia. Despite mid and high level clouds blocking some of the sunshine. Those clouds will keep temperatures milder overnight.
Becoming a little more humid on Sunday with highs back to summer-like levels. There could also be an isolated pop-up shower later in the afternoon and evening. Most places look to remain rain-free.
Our next best shower and thunderstorm chance arrives on Monday. It won’t be a widespread soaking rainfall. With the extra clouds and scattered rain, temperatures will be more seasonable.
Drying out on Tuesday and Wednesday with hotter conditions again.
Some weather disturbances look to arrive late next week with more scattered rain opportunities.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Milder with lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and a little more humid in the afternoon. A stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, mild and humid. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Increasing clouds, mild and muggy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Friday and Saturday: Hazy sun and clouds. A scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows 55 to 60.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.