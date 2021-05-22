Albemarle County barber shop holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County barber shop was the place to be on Saturday May 22 for folks in need of COVID-19 vaccine or a haircut.
Sentara Health and ‘Your Life Matters CVille’ partnered up to host a vaccine clinic at the Barber’s Den in the Seminole Square Shopping Center.
You could get your shot, register to vote, and a fresh cut all in the same hour. Organizers say hosting an event at a barber’s shop brings a sense of community.
“A barber shop is one of the best ways for the community to get together,” owner Jamal Dowell said. “People come here, this is a safe space so people come here, hang out, families come here, kids come here, every body is welcome. Moms bring their kids so this is a place for the community the barber shop is the community.”
“What we’re looking for is for people who traditionally wouldn’t want to get vaccinated, some who may be a little skeptical, those who may have some issues in terms of health restrictions, and things that may have transpired in the past, specifically in the Black community, we want them to come out and understand it’s a safe space and we’re here to answer questions,” former Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy said.
People were able to receive the Pfizer or the Jonson and Johnson vaccine. There will be more pop-up events around Charlottesville and Albemarle County in the future.
