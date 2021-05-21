VMI cadet gets commissioned in third-generation uniform

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Commissioning at the Virginia Military Institute is when about half the institute’s graduates trade their cadet gray for a new uniform.
Except cadet Lance von Rinteln, who was told his wouldn’t arrive in time. “They let me know in March that they were postponing my order because they couldn’t send the full set since the jacket was not ready to be finished,” he explained.
He tried to find a replacement. “A lot of my friends, they drove down, all the way down to even Fort Knox in Kentucky just to just buy a uniform, ‘cause everyone was sold out.”
Until he remembered his uncle’s dress blue uniform. He was an Army aviator for 25 years.
“I’d used them throughout my career,” Jim von Rinteln said . “It was a dress uniform. It wasn’t used that often. It stayed in my closet and didn’t get a lot of wear, so it was in good shape.”
He had given it to Lance last year, continuing a tradition. Jim von Rinteln got it from his uncle, also an Army aviator.
“Being a poor college guy that just finished working his way through college, I didn’t want to spend a lot on uniforms,” he said. “So when he offered them up to me, I grabbed them.”
Fortunately, they are about the same size. “Yeah,” Lance said. “It fits pretty well.”
And the big day went off without a hitch, with Uncle Jim giving Lance the oath.
“I thought it was pretty cool, wearing the same uniform he wore one day in the past, and now he’s giving me the oath to be an officer,” said now-2nd Lt. Lance von Rinteln. “And now I’m wearing his old uniform, and carrying it on and create another legacy with it.”
From 1956 to 2021, carrying on a family tradition.
“I think he’s going to do great,” said Uncle Jim. “And you know, it was a proud moment for the family, I think.”
