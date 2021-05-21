Virginia among states in CDC salmonella outbreak investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is part of a multistate salmonella outbreak that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating.
As of May 20, a total of 163 people have been infected with one of the outbreak strains from 43 states. Virginia has a total of nine cases.
The CDC continues to investigate but suspects the illness is related to backyard chickens.
Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 12, 2021, to April 25, 2021.
The true number of people infected is likely much higher than reported, the CDC says.
No deaths have been reported, but 34 people have been hospitalized.
The CDC says to contact your healthcare provider if you experience any of these severe symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Not urinating (peeing) much
- Dry mouth and throat
- Feeling dizzy when standing up
