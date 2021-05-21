UVA baseball wins 9-2 at BC; Clinches series victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team won its fifth game in a row on Friday, as the Cavaliers defeated Boston College in Game Two of their series in Brighton, MA.
With the win, UVA guarantees itself at least a .500 record in conference play.
The Wahoos were 4-12 in the ACC on April 1st, but they currently stand at 18-17, with just one game left in the regular season.
Max Cotier and Nic Kent each had three RBI against the Eagles, and Mike Vasil got the win on the mound.
The junior pitched 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits.
Brandon Neeck and Griff McGarry closed out the victory for Virginia (27-21, 18-17 ACC).
The teams are scheduled to play the series finale on Saturday at 11 AM.
