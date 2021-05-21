Tiger Fuel acquires Altenergy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tiger Fuel Company and Altenergy, Inc. became one May 21, 2021.
Tiger Fuel Company and Altenergy had an ongoing partnership for more than 2 years where Altenergy installed solar power panels to Tiger Fuel’s convenience stores.
The Market at Preston and The Market at Ruckersville obtain over half of their electrical power from the solar panels Altenergy installed for Tiger.
“We founded Tiger on the principle that we would be malleable, welcome change and improve the communities that we serve,” said Gordon Sutton, president of Tiger Fuel Company.
Tiger fuel appointed Russ Edwards to operate the logistics of Altenergy’s integration.
“Two fun teams are coming together, it really doesn’t get any better than that,” said Russ Edwards, president of Altenergy.
Tiger Fuel expects demand for solar energy panels to double within the next 10 years.
