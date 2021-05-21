Sunny and pleasantly warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A backdoor cold front will lower temperatures a couple of degrees today. However, as we get into the weekend, temperatures and humidity will be will begin to rise. Our rain chances will increase early next week as we track a cold front Monday. Behind the front skies will clear Tuesday. Right now, next Wednesday will be the hottest day of this relatively dry stretch. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly sunny & not as warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & comfy, Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny & hot, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny & humid, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Clearing skies, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
