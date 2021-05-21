State launches investigation into JAUNT’s “troubling” spending, funding paused

“DRPT is currently conducting an independent review of the utilization of federal and state funding provided by the Commonwealth to Jaunt. The purpose of this review is to ensure Jaunt used all federal and state funding in an appropriate manner and in compliance with all federal and state laws and regulations. While the review is still underway, the initial findings are troubling and show a disregard by agency leadership for operating in the best public interest. DRPT has put Jaunt’s current capital and technical assistance grant awards on hold until the review is completed and any findings are addressed. DRPT is working with the Office of the Attorney General and Office of the State Inspector General to determine the appropriate next steps.”