Preview of summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of sunshine can be expected for the rest of the day. Because of a more southeasterly flow, temperatures are not expected to be quite as warm. Clear skies and light wind will provide outstanding conditions tonight. Meanwhile, heat and eventually higher humidity will gradually increase this weekend. We will be tracking a cold front that will deliver our first chance for rain and scattered storms in over a week on Monday. Stay cool, make sure the kids are comfortable, check in on the elderly, and make sure the pets have fresh water and shade. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: mostly sunny & pleasantly warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant, Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny & hot, High: upper 89s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny & humid, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
