Police: Man in custody after barricading himself inside Staunton home

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A Staunton man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home Thursday, May 20.
City officers were called out to the 1100 block of West Beverley Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to help the U.S. Marshals Service with a warrant service on David Scott Coleman for a probation violation out of Danville.
Coleman, 44, was reported to have been armed while he was barricaded. He was taken into custody around 9:20 p.m.
Police say no notable injuries were reported, and Coleman is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
