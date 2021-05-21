JMU Softball beats Liberty 4-3 in 10 innings in Knoxville Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Odicci Alexander struck out a career-high 19 batters, and the JMU softball team defeated Liberty 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday in their first game of the NCAA Tournament.
The Dukes advance to face either Tennessee or Eastern Kentucky in the Winners Bracket of the Knoxville Regional on Saturday, while the Flames will take on the loser in an elimination game.
Alexander allowed six hits and three earned runs on the mound, and the senior’s 19 strikeouts are the most in program history.
JMU got on the board first, with two runs in the top of the 4th, but Liberty answered with two of its own in the bottom of the inning.
Sara Jubas doubled in two runs in the top of the 10th to put the Dukes in front, and Alexander worked around an Autumn Bishop home run in the bottom of the inning to seal the victory.
JMU (35-1) is on a 25-game winning streak, which is the longest active streak in the nation.
