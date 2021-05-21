Greenwood Grocery in Crozet reopens doors to customers

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Greenwood Grocery is allowing customers back indoors for the first time since the pandemic.
Before 3 p.m., during the busiest hours of their operation, they will only have curbside service to limit any possible transfer of COVID-19.
After 3 p.m., up to 10 people are able to come inside at once.
During hours when people can come inside, curbside is still available by appointment through their website.
“We’re still going to be requiring masks all the time, of both customers and our staff. We just feel like we want to be super careful and really thoughtful of the community,” said Nina Promisel, owner of Greenwood Grocery.
Greenwood Grocery’s continuation of COVID-19 guidelines will be followed until further notice.
