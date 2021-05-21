Charlottesville’s Violet Crown reopens to the general public

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Social distancing and mask wearing are still required inside the Violet Crown, but the experience of kicking back and enjoying a movie will stay the same.
“We still have local beer and wine. We still have great tasting popcorn. We have yummy hot dogs too with bread from Albemarle Baking Company,” Violet Crown General Manager Cameron Polson said.
Folks can once again walk into the theater on the Downtown Mall for a movie and a meal.
Seating is also spaced out.
“You can expect super cleaning, because in between every show we’re going to be sanitizing every single seat,” Polson said.
Polson says every contact surface will also be cleaned.
“We’ve also invested in an electrostatic sprayer that we can use to clean and kill viruses more efficiently and spray down the entire theater,” Polson said.
The theater will be open on weekdays from 2p.m. until 9p.m. and on weekends from 10a.m. until 10 p.m.
