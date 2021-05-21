Charlottesville mayor announces plan to run for reelection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker took to Facebook Live Friday afternoon to announce she will be running for reelection.
Walker announced that she will be running for a second term as mayor of the city of Charlottesville. She became the city’s first Black woman mayor in November, 2017.
Walker says there is a lot of work to be done.
