Charlottesville Electoral Board to finalize COVID-19 protocols next week ahead of primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Democratic Primary Election in Charlottesville is coming up June 8 and the electoral board is set to finalize COVID-19 protocols next week.
Acting Voter Registrar Taylor Yowell says for now election officials will still mask up and follow social distancing measures, but they cannot force anyone to wear a mask while voting.
“We have been given strict instructions and these are also the same instructions from the Department of Elections for this past election in November,” Yowell said. “We can offer gloves, masks, and PPE equipment but we cannot require voters to wear it.”
The deadline to register to vote by mail in the primary is next Friday, May 28.
