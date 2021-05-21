Area physician waits for COVID-19 vaccine shipment, says it could curb vaccine hesitancy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many primary care clinics like Downtown Family Health Care in Charlottesville do not have any COVID-19 vaccines to give directly to their patients.
Dr. Greg Gelburd, a physician at the practice, said if it did vaccine-hesitant patients would get off the fence and on the road to immunity. Ending vaccine hesitancy, Gelburd said, can start at a family doctor’s office.
“In my mind, the more places you have to go, the better, and particularly if it’s a place you feel familiar with and trust,” Gelburd. “To be able to walk into your physician’s office and get the vaccine would be idea.”
It’s a place, he says, most patients trust, opposed to “big tent” vaccine clinics hosted by someone unfamiliar.
Gelburd said having them on hand could be a game changer, especially for those who ask questions or show interest in getting their shot while being seen.
Many vaccine-hesitant patients will come for a regular check-up or for another reason, begin asking questions, and could be ready to get their shot by the end of the conversation. But due to the lack of vaccines on hand Gelburd says he has to direct them to another vaccine provider.
“It’s not here, not right now. So obviously, the person leaves the office and was convinced for a few minutes, this is the thing to do, which I think it is, and then decides, ‘Oh I have too much going on, or, I change my mind.’ You just got to strike when the iron’s hot as they say,” he said.
Gelburd said there is no clear timeline for when his practice will receive vaccine shipments, but he’s hoping it’s sooner, rather than later.
