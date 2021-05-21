Albemarle becomes first county in Virginia to surpass half of adults fully vaccinated

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is now leading the state in the rate of people who are fully vaccinated. It was the first county in Virginia to have more than half fully vaccinated.
Doctors also shared more than 1,323 children aged 12-15 have gotten their shot with University of Virginia Health already.
“Now it’s really an all hands on deck approach, we’re doing to go clinics that are on the downtown mall, we’ve gone door to door in some locations, some of our vaccine team have walked down the street, looking for people to be vaccinated,” UVA Health Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri said.
As cases decline in the area, UVA Medical Center reports it is seeing hospitalizations slowly decrease as well.
