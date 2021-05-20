VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County.
VSP says the crash happened along Route 615, near Trimmers Road, around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 19. A 2013 Ford Transit van was heading south on Rt. 615 when it ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
The driver, 82-year-old David A. Carl, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. VSP says Carl was not wearing a seat belt.
Investigators believe a medical emergency could be a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.