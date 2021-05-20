UVA to require vaccinations for students for fall return to in-person operation

“As we look back on an academic year where the pandemic changed every part of life at UVA, the availability and effectiveness of the vaccines will make it possible for all of us to live, learn, and work together in more ‘normal’ ways in the year to come,” Ryan, Magill, Davis and Kent said. “We will continue to provide you with updates as we finalize the details for how things like prevalence testing will work next semester. Thank you, as always, for making this extraordinary year possible.”