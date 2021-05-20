Summer-Like Weather Pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Above average late May temperatures ahead. Many areas over central Virginia will reach 90 degrees for the first time at least once through the weekend.
High pressure over the region will keep much, if not all of the area dry through Sunday. The relative humidity, dew points won’t be very high. It will be mostly a dry heat this afternoon, Friday and Saturday afternoon. With the dry air, temperatures will be more pleasant in the overnight and early morning. A little more humid on Sunday.
We could use some rainfall as a lot of the region is drier than average for this time of year. Our next best shower and thunderstorm chance will be on Monday.
Becoming hotter again by mid next week.
Thursday afternoon: Hazy, hot sunshine. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Light and variable breeze.
Thursday night: Fair sky. Comfortable overnight. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Perhaps a degree to two lower in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Hot sunshine. Dry with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Hazy, hot and a little more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, hazy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorm developing. Highs lower 80s. Lows 55-60 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hotter. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
